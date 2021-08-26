As we witness the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, we would do well to recall how we got here and to consider what lessons we might learn from the experience.
Twenty years ago next month, three iconic symbols of American power — the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the White House or U.S. Capitol (likely targets of the plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pa.) — were attacked in a coordinated effort by unknown forces. Before the ashes had cooled, Americans were clamoring for retaliation against the attackers.
That same day, the director of the CIA informed President George W. Bush that the attacks were likely the work of a man named Osama bin Laden and his militant Islamist followers, a shadowy network called al-Qaida. Most Americans had never heard of the man or the group, but within a few days everyone knew them as Public Enemy No. 1. Media and political leaders quickly began agitating for a military response against the group.
How to do this, however, was unclear. The attacks had been carried out by a private group, not another nation, and the country in which bin Laden and his followers were living, Afghanistan, had done nothing to harm the United States in the five years since the rigidly conservative Islamist group, the Taliban, came to power. In fact, their leaders publicly condemned the attacks when they happened.
The situation was complicated further by the fact that none of the attackers were Afghans; most were from Saudi Arabia, an American ally. An attack on Afghanistan under these conditions would be considered a violation of the rules of war.
Afghanistan also had a long history of resisting foreign invaders due to its rugged terrain and fiercely independent populace, including victories over the British in the 1800s and the Russians in the 1990s. Historians called it “the graveyard of empires.” American policymakers knew this history, but most appear to have concluded that the U.S. was an exception to this rule or that it was fruitless to resist the public clamor for war.
For a few weeks the Bush administration made a show of calling for the Taliban government to hand over bin Laden, but their terms were so onerous that the Taliban could not possibly accept them. The Taliban offered to try bin Laden in their own Islamic courts if the U.S. would supply them with evidence that he was behind the attacks, and they also offered to negotiate the terms under which such a trial would take place.
But the die was already cast. Rather than pursuing this diplomatic opening and working out a settlement in accordance with the rule of law as many of America’s allies recommended, Bush refused all offers of dialog with the Taliban. On Oct. 7, four weeks after the attacks, he launched a full-scale invasion of Afghanistan.
The Taliban government quickly folded, but bin Laden escaped and went into hiding for 10 years. Rather than ending the war at that point and working with allies to locate bin Laden, the Bush administration invaded Iraq, even though there was no evidence linking that country to either the 9/11 attacks or al-Qaida.
Nearly 20 years later, we are facing exactly the situation that opponents of both wars predicted. Instead of the quick, helpful and bloodless (for Americans) wars of liberation that the American public was promised, the U.S. has arguably made things worse in both Afghanistan and Iraq.
In Afghanistan, some 8,000 Americans and allied forces have died as a result of the war, together with hundreds of thousands of Afghans. Countless soldiers and Afghan citizens have suffered physical and psychological injuries that will burden them and their families for the rest of their lives. More than $2 trillion — American tax dollars — have been spent on the war so far, and taxpayers are on the hook for another $1 trillion to cover medical and psychiatric treatment and disability pay for veterans.
The American presence clearly improved the lives of Afghans in the cities, but those in the rural areas remained poor, and many of them lost family members in American air attacks on Taliban forces. Most also sympathized more with the ideology and policies of the Taliban than with the West. Their support is what enabled the Taliban to retake much of the country in the last few years, ending with their virtually unopposed entry into Kabul. Most Afghans preferred Taliban rule over Western ways.
In Iraq, nearly 5,000 Americans and allied soldiers have died since 2003 along with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, and the number injured is many times higher. More than $1 trillion of our taxes has been spent there. The country is now ruled by an Islamist party with close ties to Iran, and tensions remain high between Sunni and Shia Muslims. The level of safety and social services is so poor that many Iraqis now long for the “good old days” under Saddam Hussein when Iraq had the best educational and medical systems in the region and women and religious minorities enjoyed more freedom than in most other Muslim countries.
For those of us who opposed both wars, the temptation to shout “I told you so” is great. But this is no time for gloating. What matters is not who was right but whether the American people have learned the painful lesson that war under modern conditions is invariably a waste of lives and money that carries little chance of success. Diplomacy was given only faint lip service in both Afghanistan and Iraq, and we are now living with the consequences.
Americans are not good at remembering the past, especially when national pride is at stake. Perhaps this time will be different — perhaps our experience in Afghanistan and Iraq will lead Americans to think twice about rushing into war the next time our national leaders claim that violence is the only solution to an international problem.
But history gives us little room for optimism.
