During a U.S. Postal Service-induced Sunday off from pagination (no, your postal carrier didn’t skip your house on Monday, they and many other federal and state employees had the day off to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy), I got a chance to catch up on some tasks that have been in the backlog for too long.
Much of it is boring stuff, like moving archived photos from one computer drive to another, or checking my email from the weekend — about 300 emails, all marked “urgent,” and dealing 90% of the time referring to nothing from our coverage area. When will people learn that just because my newspaper is in the state of New York that I don’t really have any use for info from an off-Broadway theater in the Times Herald?
But one of those “backlog” things is writing a column — something I enjoy doing, but never seem to make the time to do.
But what to write about? I figure, much like the rest of my day, I’ll play catch-up with a few things.
- I recently took some steps toward doing a few things I should start. An example: After 20-some years of telling myself, “Dude, it’s time you learned to play bass guitar,” I finally bothered to get one and start learning. All of a sudden those years of playing tuba in high school were actually useful — reading music, music theory, the joy of being a timekeeper and harmonizer for the rest of the band, etc.
I’ll admit. At least part of this was driven by my birthday this weekend. Ah, yes. The annual reminder of the dull, constant rumble of the march of time and the slow grind toward our inevitable demise. At least there’s cake.
- Here’s another topic that needs some more attention: There is still a petition going around for maintaining the Allegheny River Valley Trail. As someone who used to rely on bicycles as my sole mode of transportation for several years in Olean, I 100% support this.
While it may sometimes feel like we live in Scandinavia, cross-country skis aren’t all that useful on the trail due to our local climate. And as someone with a herniated disc in his back from too many ice-related bicycle accidents, I recognize just how much a difference in safety a clear trail can make.
And we might as well get the most use out of the trail as possible. Sure, it doesn’t generate tax revenue like gas taxes for highways, but it does offer a quality of life benefit that makes our community just that much more liveable.
Word is the organizers are going to the other municipalities (town of Olean, town and village of Allegany) hoping to get some more support for this. If you live in those communities and use the trail, write your local elected officials an email or give them a call.
For now, at least, it has fortunately been a very mild winter. But it would behoove us to get into a regular habit of taking better care of that trail system.
- Anybody else excited about Pizza Hut coming back?
Now, please note that I’m not knocking the other pizza places in town. Love me some Tasta, my sister-in-law adores the gluten-free pizza at A&J’s, and the chicken wing at Renna’s West is always a favorite in this household. But sometimes, like a plain Hershey bar or a can of Genny Cream Ale, you just want some Pizza Hut stuffed crust.
Aaaand now I want pizza for dinner…
- Now for the least-controversial sentence I will ever write in my entire career: “Go Bills, and my best to Damar Hamlin and his family.”
- One more thing coming down the line: the Times Herald will be launching a new mobile device app and e-edition experience, either later this winter or in the early spring. It’s a bit too early to go into all the details, but look forward to an improved experience on mobile devices.
