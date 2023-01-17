During a U.S. Postal Service-induced Sunday off from pagination (no, your postal carrier didn’t skip your house on Monday, they and many other federal and state employees had the day off to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy), I got a chance to catch up on some tasks that have been in the backlog for too long.

Much of it is boring stuff, like moving archived photos from one computer drive to another, or checking my email from the weekend — about 300 emails, all marked “urgent,” and dealing 90% of the time referring to nothing from our coverage area. When will people learn that just because my newspaper is in the state of New York that I don’t really have any use for info from an off-Broadway theater in the Times Herald?

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

