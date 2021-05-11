ALBANY (TNS) — Elise Stefanik is riding the Big Lie to one of the most powerful jobs in the Republican Party.
The Big Lie, of course, is Donald Trump’s evidence-free claim of a stolen election, a bald untruth that Liz Cheney calls out as dangerously unpatriotic. For that, the congresswoman from Wyoming is being evicted from her position as GOP conference chair, which made her the No. 3 Republican in the House.
Into the void steps Stefanik, the North Country congresswoman, who on Wednesday received Trump’s endorsement for the job and seems increasingly likely to get it. Her primary qualification: She lacks Cheney’s integrity.
In fairness, Stefanik hasn’t exactly agreed that the election was stolen. But neither will she say it wasn’t stolen.
You might describe her as agnostic on the topic, if not for her Jan. 6 vote, cast hours after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, against certifying vote tallies. She also spread mistruths about the election and backed a lawsuit, filed by the attorney general in Texas, that sought to disenfranchise millions of voters.
It’s all gross and dishonorable. A politician who winks at the Big Lie, as Stefanik has, is putting ambition ahead of country, personal gain ahead of patriotism. It says nothing good about our politics, the country or the Republican Party that her cynical pandering is paying off, at least in the short term.
In summary: Cheney insisted on the truth, and her party will purge her for it. Stefanik went along with the lie and is set to be rewarded.
” Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party leadership,” Trump said in a statement. “We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP conference chair.”
Warmongering? That, at least, might be accurate. One irony, though, is that Cheney’s voting record is more conservative and supportive of Trump than Stefanik’s. But policy doesn’t matter. Neither do facts.
What matters is fealty. What matters is obedience in a party that increasingly resembles a NXIVM-style cult. What matters is keeping your mouth shut when a former president spouts nonsense.
Money matters, too.
House leadership positions are largely about raising cash, and Stefanik has become a financial juggernaut with a national profile. She raked in $1.1 million from 30,000 donors in the first three months of 2021, the sixth consecutive quarter in which she’d raised a seven-figure sum.
Clearly, Stefanik’s unprincipled flip toward Trump has paid off. It’s almost hard to remember that back in 2016 she endorsed “the Republican nominee” without uttering the distasteful man’s name. It’s easy to forget she was once considered a neocon in the mode of, um, Dick Cheney.
That was before she grabbed a MAGA hat and climbed aboard the U.S.S. Trump, becoming one of the former president’s biggest defenders during the first impeachment and co-opting his language and style. And perhaps her impending elevation to a House leadership position is an answer to those of us who wondered why she would tie herself to an unpopular president likely to lose his reelection bid.
Heck, maybe we should credit Stefanik for foresight and Machiavellian plotting.
”Your bete noire will be the third ranking Republican in the House of Representatives,” one reader wrote Wednesday. “She must be laughing and laughing...”
Maybe so. And Stefanik’s status will grow if she wins reelection in a redrawn 21st Congressional District next year as Republicans retake the House. At this moment, both seem possible, if not likely. But the accumulation of power does not justify Stefanik’s acceptance of false claims about the election. Her dishonesty and cynicism aren’t forgivable because they provide short-term gain.
In the long run, the purging of Cheney will be damaging to the GOP, destroying a shrinking party’s credibility and appeal to moderate voters. The damage to the country will be lasting, too.
”The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”
Poisoning our democratic system. That’s exactly right.
A stomach-turning aspect of all this is that Stefanik — and many other elected officials in the party — must know Cheney is telling the truth. After all, if the North Country congresswoman really believes the election was stolen, why not say so?
Yet the truth-teller must go. Into the void steps Elise Stefanik.
Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.