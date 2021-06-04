It has been more than a decade since Congress last raised the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour and will remain so after the Senate in March removed a proposed raise from the pandemic relief bill.
That measure would have more than doubled the federal minimum wage to $15, a goal of labor organizers for much of the past decade. There’s little doubt the wage should be raised; the 12-year run without a raise is longest since the minimum wage was enacted in 1938. The cost of living, meanwhile, has risen 20% since that last hike.
A sweeping nationwide hike to $15 would not, however, provide equitable relief to all minimum wage workers, as $15 means different things to people who live in different geographical areas. But what if there were a different way of ensuring a fair minimum wage, one that took into account variations in the cost of living across the U.S.?
Linking the wage to the cost of living is a realistic idea that has gained traction among economists. Similar calculations, such as Social Security benefit adjustments, have been made for years.
A county-by-county study by the Economic Policy Institute in 2018 estimated that a two-parent, two-child household living in Otsego County would need $83,324 to make ends meet, while in Dutchess County, the same family would need $117,856. Elsewhere in the state, the study shows costs of living as high as $140,425 a year in Nassau County and as low as $75,790 in Cattaraugus County.
Congressional measures to raise the minimum wage fall mostly along party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed. But only a few Republicans reject the concept of a minimum wage altogether, as most argue that $15 is just too high. A Morning Consult/Politico poll in March found that 51% of Republican respondents actually supported raising the wage, but only 16% backed raising it to $15, while 35% supported the $11 wage proposed by conservative U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D- West Virginia.
Whatever the target, a raise in the minimum wage would offer tangible help to some folks who could use it. And as many economists have noted, the money would likely be pumped directly back into local economies, since low-wage workers would likely spend it on immediate needs. Perhaps a solution that would leave the specific numbers to the technocrats, rather than the political showboats in Congress, is something we could all get behind.
— The Daily Star, Oneonta/TNS