What will people remember about you when you’re gone? Have you ever thought about this? I have. Maybe you won’t think of something specific but in more general terms, your wish could be that others remember you kindly; that your life somehow made a difference, even in small ways.
We all seek significance, I think, and it comes through our choices, our big and small decisions, our actions, attitudes and how we treat other people. Every day. Abraham Lincoln said, “And in the end it’s not just the years in your life that count; it’s the life in your years.”
This is never more etched in my mind than when thinking of our daughter, Michele. I am in the process of writing a family memoir describing how spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) affected our family’s lives. This work may never be widely published, but I want others to know her story — how she lived full throttle, packing activities and influence in her brief 11 years.
It’s also true of my husband Gordy. A memory at his funeral stands out. My mother was still with us then. For years, she’d made it known how happy she would be if we could just come home and live back in New York. After she watched the videos of Gordy surrounded by his farmer friends and students in Michigan and learned of good things he’d done through grant writing, teaching and mentoring, she approached me.
“I understand now,” she quietly said. “God had things for both of you to do out there.”
I am an inveterate obituary reader. I’ve assisted a few seniors with writing theirs so their heirs would have the facts. A recent issue of a writer’s magazine featured some individuals who still make a living writing obituaries, though most newspapers no longer have designated staff for that. The ones interviewed do it freelance and are accessible online. What they do is learn about a person and help families showcase highlights of their loved ones’ lives.
A recent Times Herald obituary touched me as an area woman was described by her “ability to put pen to paper.” The notice said she loved to “craft a good, old-fashioned letter” so others would know somebody cared about them. I enjoyed reading about the woman’s life and how she used the good stationary and remembered all the special occasions with cards. It was a fitting tribute and a reminder that we don’t all have to be inventors or superstars or materially successful businesspeople. Others will remember this woman for her thoughtfulness and kindness.
I’ve long believed cards and letters matter, especially having lived far from family and friends—and now do so in the reverse keeping in touch with special people in Michigan since I’ve come back home again. Away from home for the first time at 18, I wrote long letters to family describing our new adventures on the MSU campus and basically never stopped.
It shocked me to discover my stepfather had kept stacks of them in a cereal box. Later, I found an album full of my columns my mom compiled; a large envelope my Aunt Dora kept. Aunt Dora was my pen-pal for over 50 years and matched me with 10-pager responses. I’ve kept some of these because they are like journal entries.
I have two wonderful collections of letters compiled and edited by Andrew Carroll. One is “Letters of a Nation,” and the other “War Letters.” What the writers express, famous and not, serve as reminders that each experience is significant.
Rachel Carson, who wrote, “Silent Spring,” is said to have at first balked at ever having her letters shared but later changed her mind. Regarding a friendship between her and Dorothy Freeman, Carson acknowledged, “It is giving me so much pleasure to go through these letters that I’m glad I’ve been a hoarder. They recall so many precious things that one forgets otherwise.”
Her thoughts take the edge off my difficulty in tossing cards and letters sent to me—and ones I’ve written somehow landing back in my possession. It makes it easier to hold on, just for a time yet, to the love letters my husband and I wrote to each other while he was at Alfred. Though I’ve considered burning them because I don’t really want anyone else reading them, they remain in a pretty box from the dollar store for occasional perusing.
I told my sister if she survives me, she is to shred or burn them—without reading them. “Right,” she said.
American writer Leo Rosten said, “I cannot believe that the purpose of life is to be happy. I think the purpose of life is to be useful, to be responsible, to be compassionate. It is, above all to matter, to count, to stand for something, to have made some difference that you lived at all.”
It would be nice to be remembered for having a good and generous heart and sharing it through correspondence or in person.
