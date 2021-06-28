A young lady who calls herself Nightbirde recently said some words that made millions of American viewers take stock. It may have been only for a moment, but people were listening. She said, “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore to decide to be happy.”
The singer followed up a beautiful song she wrote to say things were going to be OK as part of this season’s “America’s Got Talent” show. She so impressed judge Simon Cowell that he sent her direct to the live shows with a golden buzzer, which releases thousands of bits of paper down on the contestant.
What’s so remarkable is that Nightbirde has been dealing with metastatic breast cancer and says she has only a two percent chance of survival. Instead of being negative, however, she is happy the number isn’t a zero percent chance. She’s stepping out there anyway.
No one knows if she will make it to the live performances or to the end of the season. But that didn’t stop her from taking the stage to sing her heartfelt song. She is a fighter and a shining example for the rest of us on what it means to live life in THIS moment.
The truth is, no one is guaranteed tomorrow but do we live like we appreciate today? The young woman’s courage provided a wake-up call for a lot of people.
I am one who often vows to live more intentionally, to do a better job of appreciating the people and experiences placed in front of me. I’ve often done this in bursts, however; sometimes in fits and starts. I’ll post signs to inspire myself. “If not now, when?” “If not me, who?” Scripture’s “Do not be anxious about anything.” These help launch me to at least try something.
Soon, the worry train comes rumbling down the track and I fret about things life’s throwing at me instead of embracing new opportunities. Instead of counting my blessings for today.
Occasionally someone comes along—or God sends them—to demonstrate a better way to live each day with courage, hope and a refusal to give in to negativity. It might be a real person or someone from TV or social media.
I recently opened the pages of a new chapter in my life. I did not expect to be where I am right now. In retrospect, maybe I should’ve seen it coming. I retired too soon. It was partially, of course, because I wanted to come home again after I lost my husband and the pull toward family was strong.
After resettling in New York I still kept active for a while, working a fairly fast-paced correspondent role for this newspaper until health issues forced me to cut back. Through some of that I felt sorry for myself. I didn’t even freelance much, especially during COVID. I told myself it was okay because, well, I was retired. I was getting older. I wasn’t sure I wouldn’t relapse healthwise. It could still happen.
Along the way, I felt I’d lost something important by remaining more on the sidelines when I still have talents and abilities. I lost my sense of usefulness. Purpose. I pondered this and prayed about it all.
I surprised myself when I applied for a part-time job at my church and again by signing up for a challenging three-day virtual writing conference that uses technology I don’t even know. While I prepared work for the latter and waited for an answer on the former, another realization surfaced.
So often, I tell myself, “Someday when…” certain conditions are met. “If only…” this or that would happen. THEN I’ll be happy. THEN I’ll lead a better life. This reverie and Nightbirde’s comments brought the truth. NOW is the time to decide to be happy, to take some risks, to try new things. I’ve been working to embrace that very attitude.
I was shocked when offered that job. I’m on information overload—and going a little tech crazy—in the middle of a week full of learning new procedures while trying to master a computer very different from my Mac. I’m feeling challenged and tired.
The conference is happening the same week. I’m navigating Zoom for the first time. I will personally be meeting four publishing professionals onscreen in the next three days. That’s scary!
Suddenly, I’m extremely busy but determined to enjoy the process. I finally feel like maybe I yet have something to offer. I’ve decided to jump up on the “be happy” boxcar so I can ride the train to the next exciting station instead of fretting that everything is still pretty hard. Not everything is perfect yet (and never will be) and there will be challenges to overcome. I just want to quit anticipating that I might be run over and enjoy the new scenery for a while!
