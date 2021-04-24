Editor’s Note: After today’s edition, Deb Wuethrich will write her Home Again column once a month. Look for the next Home Again sometime in May.
When I first got into freelance writing in the mid-1970s, I loved going to the mailbox. This was long before writers did everything online. You typed your manuscript or query letter, put it in an envelope along with a stamped, self-addressed one called a “SASE” tucked inside, and sent it to a magazine or book publisher.
My earliest attempts were typed on a Selectric typewriter, then when bulky IBM desktops started making it into homes, these machines were next—and you didn’t have to use Wite-out or a little clear corrector slip. Text could be easily changed, whole paragraphs moved before sending it all to a printer attached by a cord.
Checking the mail had its downside. Besides bills, many potential publishers used those SASE packets to send it right back. Sometimes, a pre-printed card would be attached: “Sorry, not for us.” “Does not meet our current needs.” In any case, No Thanks!
Once in a while, however, the mail brought the delight of a check. It might have been for five dollars, like a Christian publication sent for a small story I wrote about a godly woman I knew, but it was publication! And I felt it made me a real writer, though I now know what makes a real writer is WRITING.
Sometimes rejection came with comments a kind editor took the time to write. Rejection always hurts, but in retrospect, those comments meant to encourage and help formed the building blocks of a writing career.
It’s a lot different today. Most traditional book publishers won’t even look at unsolicited manuscripts. If you take a shot and mail one, be prepared for 1) a return of the unopened material; or more likely, 2) never to hear from them again. They all have guidelines that reveal if they will look at anything unagented (many will not) or provide instructions on how to electronically submit material.
With online content, magazines have dwindled through the years or use paid staff writers. Freelancers can still break in—with persistence and appropriate query letters pitching their stories—but it’s not like it used to be. Pros who used to make good livings at it gave advice several years ago to work for a newspaper if you want to learn and publish regularly. I followed the advice and haven’t quite left, still writing columns.
The column-writing side of my career has provided many rewards. I’m back to being excited to check the mailbox, only it isn’t outside or at the Post Office. It’s my e-mail box. I got mail in Michigan for “Balancing Act.” Happily, I’m getting mail again here in response to “Home Again” columns.
Mail is interesting, fun and touching. It’s good to know my reminiscences strike a chord with others. When someone takes a moment of precious time to share, I try to get back to them. I never take these notes for granted.
Locals write to share their own memories, their views on something I’ve mentioned and to remind me I’m not the only one who thinks the way I do.
After a column last October about my late daughter’s delight in creating her own Halloween costumes, from the Fonz on “Happy Days,” to Underdog to Princess of G-Force on the “Battle of the Planets,” a fellow reached out who compiles website content for the “Battle of the Planets,” followed by fellow G-Force fans of his era. He’s writing a book on the subject and wondered if he might use Michele’s photo and a slice of her story as a fan.
I’m not sure how a topic in our local paper gets the attention of people from far-away places, but assume it has to do with technological grabbers of some sort that search the Web for mention of specific names or products. This had to be how another fellow, a corporate representative for Franklin Planners, recently contacted me to share how he enjoyed my tale of my late husband’s use of them. He shared insights on how he uses his own with some very kind comments.
Just this week, after a column on my hilltop journey to Rock City and detour to Limestone to see the house my father moved us to shortly before his death at age 33, I found a new e-mail in my box. A woman near my age had also attended the Knapp Creek school. She was the granddaughter of the man who owned “Sid’s” gas station where my father had once pumped gas. Through her, a lifelong question got answered.
When the school closed, most of my classmates went to Allegany Schools. I always wondered why my sister and I were sent to Olean. Turns out, our house was within the town of Olean line whereas others were within the Allegany district.
Not all mail contains checks. Or rejections. Some correspondence arrives with kind words, topic ideas, education— and encouragement to keep doing what I do! Thank you, readers.
