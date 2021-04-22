Editor's Note: This commentary is adapted from a speech the writer, who lives in the town of Humphrey, presented Saturday during the Rally Against Hate, Racism and Insensitivity at War Veterans Park.
I moved here from New York City via Indiana, where I earned my doctorate in anthropology, which consisted of over a decade’s research to unpack how informal education affected the identity of Coloured youth in post-apartheid South Africa.
The question of whether Coloured people were leaning more toward an indigenous African identity after Apartheid or were they maintaining a separate, unique identity was in part because of my own identity as a person of so-called “mixed race.” Two ideas that guided my inquiries were the idea of passing and belonging.
Growing up, especially as a young adult, people often asked, “What are you?”
To answer the question, I would either answer to the effect, “I am a human!” Or, I would describe myself as a mulatto (which I later learned has its own dehumanizing effect). Other times, I would describe myself as “mixed race.” Then I would explain that my dad is German-Sicilian and my mother is Colored.
Yes, I used the antiquated racial term “colored.” Some might be triggered by the past or present usage to refer to African-Americans. And this was precisely my goal when I would answer what I considered an offensive question. In South Africa the term Coloured refers to people of multi-generational, multi-ethnic descent. The category was established by British colonists and Apartheid officials to separate people that were non-white from people that were not fully African.
It was also a tactic to ensure racial and ethnic purity. In the beginning, the Coloured category included people of South Asian descent along with people with “mixed” parentage.
When I used the term Coloured to answer “What are you?” it elicited a visceral response. It was my way to use the ignorance of their question to educate and engage them on the difference between nationality, race and ethnicity, terms which today are still constantly being interchanged without knowledge of the nuances.
Sometimes people would question my nationality and when I would respond “American,” they would get frustrated. If pressed, I would clarify, “Oh, you mean what's my ethnic background?” That is when I would explain how nationality refers to what passport you hold and to which country you claim allegiance, while ethnicity involves your cultural background, your traditions, languages and customs. Then I would define the term Coloured in the South African context.
Much like the Hispanic category, Coloured includes people that can look quite different from each other. For example, my maternal grandparents and their parents were all Coloured but varied. Allow me to illustrate. My grandmother’s Mauritanian father was a French citizen of Pakistani descent who immigrated to South Africa. He was Coloured.
His wife was half-Zulu and half Scottish. She was classified as Coloured. My grandmother’s straight black hair and cocoa complexion give her a South Asian look like father — again, Coloured. Her husband, my maternal grandfather, was light-skinned — a little darker than me, with a broad nose and dark kinky hair — also Coloured. His parents, Coloured. When I visit South Africa, I identify as Coloured but American because it is it my place of birth, where I grew up, the passport I hold, etc.
While I might be white-passing to many because of my light skin; my genetic makeup, my familial connections, my ties to the “motherland,” my experiences and my education have all been informed by being non-white and African-American. I am a dual citizen of South Africa and the U.S. I have close relationships and a deep sense of belonging to both places.
Where I live, the way I present myself, who I choose to be friendly with as well as who chooses me, the way people read me, all inform my identity. And from both my research and experience I learned that identity is fluid.
Being multiethnic and multinational has its privileges. In a sense I am a global citizen. I was taught to appreciate people for who they are and their experiences, no matter their struggles or successes. The deep sense of my roots and understanding of my ancestors placed me in a position of privilege that enabled me to be curious enough to become not only the first college graduate in my immediate and extended family, but the first to obtain a terminal degree.
That I am able-bodied, cisgender, heterosexual and able to pass as white affords me other privileges to move fairly freely throughout the world. That’s not to say I am always comfortable in my skin because I am human and humans are wrought with insecurities and pasts filled with traumas (both big and small).
That I am a woman in a predominantly male-dominated world, that those I love fall into one or more category of oppression or are disenfranchised because of their identities, backgrounds and/or beliefs, and that I observe the superficial divisions of racial and gender binaries that are constantly reimagined and reinforced through popular media, conservative AND liberal news, politics and education enable me to understand that we are ALL still colonized.
And it is only through open and honest conversations and communications that we re-humanize each other. It is only then that we can remove the tactics of divide-and-conquer that the colonizers used to maintain power.
But to have those conversations we must train and find those ambassadors who can have the hard conversations and not get offended by the rude question, “What are you?”