It has been just over than a month since I began as interim president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System. During this time I’ve become familiar with this complex organization, the people and challenging circumstances confronting Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.
Sadly, the issues are not at all surprising to me and very much like those facing rural health systems across the United States.
Clearly the employees and physicians at Bradford Regional and Olean General are wonderful, dedicated and compassionate people. However, like hospital staff across the nation, they are also tired.
In particular, our nurses have spent the last 17 months in the trenches. The pandemic, and the fatigue it has generated, has taken its toll not only lives lost, but in careers. News reports and social media posts have revealed this frustration and negativity, and while some comments have been inaccurate, it’s clear that people feel angst and anger. We are trying to address that.
Patient safety is our most important obligation and staffing is our top priority. We are doing everything we can to retain and recruit nurses and support staff. It is true we have seen some resignations among nurses. The work is difficult — sometimes daunting — particularly in the emergency departments and medical-surgical units. A new recruitment campaign, complete with signing bonuses, is ongoing.
While we have successfully recruited new nurses, the loss of some existing nurses has made our efforts seem less impactful. National news outlets are reporting that hospitals across the nation are facing critical shortages and bottlenecks in emergency departments, not because of available beds, but because of staff shortages.
We recognized we are competing on a national scale. Recruitment ads in the local newspapers underscore the issue, with hospitals competing against one another to hire nurses.
In addition, fatigued hospital nurses here and across the nation have been retiring and also lured away by for-profit travel agencies offering salaries far above what any hospital can offer. Unlike these agencies, hospitals must pay employee salaries within the fixed payments they receive from insurance companies, making it difficult to compete. Travel agencies are hiring nurses by the thousands, double the rate of pre-pandemic levels, and hospitals faced with staffing voids are forced to pay the rates as a temporary solution.
Even with generous sign-on bonuses, hospitals are left at a disadvantage with the ongoing explosion in travel agency expansion. The staffing shortage will continue for some time as there are not enough qualified people entering nursing programs and nearly 650,000 nurses are nearing retirement.
Also, support staff in hospitals, restaurants, stores, hotels — are all in short supply. Hopefully, the economy will become less government-dependent and people will be incentivized to return to work.
Despite the challenges I do believe the future is bright for our hospitals. There have been positive changes recently within nursing management and we have a core group of dedicated nurses and department managers who are committed to improving our quality, work environment and staffing complements.
Finally, although we cannot predict what twists and turns the pandemic will present, we must recognize that the fight is not over. I respectfully ask you — our staff, patients and community — to please stand by our hospitals. We need your trust, ideas and patience while we battle the effects of the pandemic on the healthcare system.
Together we ensure the health of our loved ones and the long-term sustainability of Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.
(Mary E. LaRowe is interim president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System, Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.)