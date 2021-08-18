ALBANY (TNS) — Andrew Cuomo continues to claim he stepped away because, gosh darn, it was just the honorable move to make.
”I did the right thing for the state,” Cuomo told New York magazine on Friday, in his first interview since announcing his resignation.
”I’m not gonna’ drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the state Legislature look like a ship of fools, when everything I’ve done all my life was for the exact opposite.”
Gee, what a noble fellow that Andrew is, sacrificing his own career to avoid embarrassing the Legislature. The man’s a veritable saint, always looking out for ways to help others.
Please. If you believe any of that claptrap, I’ve got a wonderful bridge to sell you, a span that the governor, in all his modesty, decided would carry his family’s surname. It’s a new bridge, and you can have it for a fair price! Just don’t look too closely at its bolts.
Of course, the real reason Andrew Cuomo decided to resign is that doing so was the best thing for Andrew Cuomo and whatever future political career he might envision. Once it became clear the Assembly was determined to move ahead with impeachment hearings, the governor was left with no other choice.
Because while the recent report by the Office of the Attorney General, the one finding that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, was terribly damaging for the governor, it wasn’t nearly as destructive as impeachment hearings would have been.
Envision, if you will, the testimony we might have heard from the female state trooper cited in the AG report.
She might have described how the governor’s allegedly inappropriate touching included the time he ran his hand along her stomach, from her belly button to her right hip. She might have told us all the creepy things the governor said to her and how they made her feel.
And we might have heard from other troopers who witnessed the behavior and corroborate the allegations. They might have also described why the woman’s quick rise through the ranks of his protective detail was so unseemly.
Even the most resilient politician can’t recover from that kind of testimony — and it would have been just the beginning. Cuomo’s political future, such as it exists, would have vanished for good. It would have all been over, his disgrace final and complete.
That’s why it was an intolerable scenario the governor could not abide.
By avoiding impeachment, Cuomo can continue to muddy the water with claims that he got into trouble because he’s old-fashioned and just a little too affectionate for the modern workplace. He can keep insisting he took an interest in the female trooper simply because he’s a big believer in diversity.
”The lack of diversity on the State Police detail was an ongoing disappointment for me,” he said during his resignation announcement, somehow keeping a straight face while recasting his awful behavior as righteous. He’s a feminist, you see.
Keep in mind that the Assembly’s impeachment inquiry was about more than sexual harassment, also examining the governor’s undercount of nursing home deaths and his use of state employees to produce a book that made him millions.
We don’t know what those investigations found or how damaging they might be. But Cuomo knows, and you can bet he wanted his resignation to foreclose additional revelations.
That shouldn’t be allowed to happen, especially since taxpayers have spent at least $10 million on the investigation. So, it’s at least somewhat encouraging that Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie tells us there will be a report on the findings.
Now, a good skeptic may wonder just when we’ll see the report and how illuminating it will be. After all, Albany’s political class has often prioritized protecting its own. Should New Yorkers really trust the report will be a full and honest accounting?
”I can’t understand why they wouldn’t,” said Assemblyman Phil Steck, a Colonie Democrat, noting that Cuomo hasn’t exactly endeared himself to many lawmakers.
Steck is among those who believes impeachment legally can and should continue, with an eye toward barring the governor from again holding office. Another goal, he told me, is detailing how Cuomo manipulated power so New York avoids another imperial governor.
As Steck and others have noted, Cuomo has $18 million in his campaign account, a sum that will allow the Democrat to remain a formidable force in New York politics. Don’t be surprised if he wields that money like a weapon. Don’t be surprised if he again runs for office, sooner rather than later.
Andrew Cuomo’s resignation kept that possibility alive, a ploy aimed at damage control. But the Assembly shouldn’t play along. It should tell New Yorkers what it knows.