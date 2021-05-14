On Jan. 7, Facebook suspended President Donald Trump. Banning him permanently from the platform would be a mistake.
An independent review board of activists, lawyers and journalists known as the Facebook Oversight Board has been considering the question of whether Trump’s de facto ban was justified and whether he should be permanently excluded or allowed back on the platform. The oversight board has ruled that the original suspension was legitimate, but also that suspending him for an unspecified period is not.
This isn’t a good outcome for free speech.
The remedy for bad speech is more speech, so the argument goes. And that adage holds true even when it’s the president of the United States spouting falsehoods.
Facebook should post fact checks of Trump’s content and remove posts that violate fair, clearly articulated standards. Banning Trump altogether goes too far. Trump, for better or worse, is a part of the debate. Because he says things that are false or controversial, it does not follow that his presence on this platform should be banned. This is a draconian reduction of free speech.
Facebook is a publishing platform, and an outsized publishing platform at that. The law has not yet caught up to social media giants, which never could have been anticipated by the Founding Fathers, and for now they remain largely unregulated. Publishers have a right and a duty, therefore, to curate and mediate the content that appears on their platforms.
The former president’s critics claim that the justification for his ban is that he incited an insurrection. Incitement of imminent lawless action is not protected by the First Amendment. The question of whether Trump violated that standard will play out in the judicial system, as it should. Social media companies should not mete out their own pre-emptive justice.
Moreover, if this is the standard that the company wishes to uphold, it should do so evenhandedly. The Black Lives Matter protests and riots of 2020 also were fomented by politicians and journalists, none of whom faced similar banishment. A specific, fairly enforced standard would help quell those arguing that Facebook’s curation and fact-checking is biased on partisan lines.
There is still opportunity for Facebook to do the right thing and allow Trump back on the platform. His posts should be fact-checked and held to account. But the man himself should not be banned. He should be able to speak.
— Tribune News Service