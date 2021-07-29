ALBANY (TNS) — Team Cuomo keeps pushing its newly favored narrative: Attorney General Letitia James wants to be governor and is overseeing a tainted investigation.
As noted here last week, the strategy is obvious: If Andrew Cuomo & Co. can convince New Yorkers of James’ ambition and bias, it may be easier to discredit the findings of her inquiry into sexual harassment allegations leveled against the governor.
Or at least that’s the hope.
Twitter warrior Richard Azzopardi, also the governor’s communications director, has repeatedly suggested, without evidence, that James is planning a run for governor. Cuomo hit a similar note on Monday, when he emerged from a week of hiding for an announcement about vaccine hesitancy and a swipe at James.
”I have concerns as to the independence of the reviewers,” Cuomo said of the AG’s investigation, adding: “Is this all happening in a political system? Yes, that is undeniable.”
Ignore the nonsense. James has never indicated she’s running for governor, and there’s nothing to suggest otherwise. And if Cuomo is so concerned about her supposed ambitions and ulterior motives, why did he urge New Yorkers to wait for James’ investigation before deciding on his guilt?
”Let’s get the facts,” Cuomo said in February as he fought off calls for his resignation. “And that’s what the investigation does and that’s what the attorney general is doing. And that’s what we should all respect.”
Did James change? Did her eyes widen when presented with a chance to sink the governor? I don’t think so.
What changed is Cuomo’s momentary need. Then, the governor needed to buy time. Now, with time purchased, he’s singing a new tune. What we’re hearing is a survival tactic borne of fear and desperation — and targeting not just James.
The Cuomo team has also suggested that state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is after the governor’s job. That happened after DiNapoli asked James to investigate whether Cuomo criminally used state employees to produce and promote a memoir for which he was paid $5.1 million.
Here was the response from the aforementioned Azzopardi: “This is Albany politics at its worst — both the Comptroller and the Attorney General have spoken to people about running for governor, and it is unethical to wield criminal referral authority to further political self-interest.”
Again, there’s no evidence DiNapoli wants to be governor or will run for the office, and it’s more than outrageous to suggest the comptroller’s concern about Cuomo’s book is based only on self-interest.
But everybody’s motives are suspect, you see, except for Cuomo’s. He’s innocent as a newborn, with nary a political bone — or ulterior motive — to be found. Yup, that’s our governor.
Wait, though. There’s more.
According to the New York Post, Team Cuomo is also suggesting that Preet Bharara, the former federal prosecutor, wants to run for governor. This one is especially convoluted, but basically the idea is that Joon Kim, a former Bharara deputy appointed by James to the sexual harassment inquiry, is secretly working to boost his old boss.
”It’s kind of demented if you ask me, and it doesn’t make any sense,” Bharara said on his podcast, after stressing that he is not, in fact, planning to run for governor.
You’ve perhaps noticed a pattern. Anyone who is a threat to the governor, or has criticized the governor, or doesn’t like the governor, must want the man’s job. From the Cuomo perspective, there is no other explanation.
The 56 percent of New Yorkers who tell pollsters they want to vote for somebody other than Cuomo? They’re running for governor! The people annoyed by Cuomo’s antics or angered by his attempt to hide the full count of nursing home deaths? Running for governor!
Maybe I’m running for governor. Maybe you’re running for governor. Let’s all run for governor!
I suppose there is at least one New Yorker with little interest in the job. That would be Carl Heastie, speaker of the Assembly.
During a visit to Schenectady last week, the Bronx Democrat seemed to suggest that nothing in the James report would provoke impeachment proceedings against the governor.
That struck many as premature, since we don’t know what investigators have found, and it lead attorney Debra Katz, who is representing one of Cuomo’s accusers, to declare that Heastie intends to “obstruct efforts to hold Governor Cuomo responsible.”
Perhaps. Or maybe Katz and the critics are simply failing to adopt the proper Cuomo perspective.
By downplaying James’ investigation, and by overseeing an Assembly impeachment inquiry moving with the urgency of a sloth in a heat wave, Heastie might just be demonstrating the purity of his motives.
He and Andrew Cuomo are the honest brokers, you see, while the rest of us enviously plot for the governor’s job. Yes, that must be it. What other explanation makes sense?