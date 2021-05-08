We can’t say we didn’t see this coming: New York has put the first millions of dollars of opioid settlement money into its general fund, to be spent on who knows what.
Oh, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration insists the money will be used for the opioid crisis. The state’s track record when it comes to such assurances leaves us, and others, dubious.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic was the biggest national health issue in recent years, claiming more than 800,000 lives among the millions of people who grew addicted to painkillers whose manufacturers pushed them as safe.
The federal government and states sued over the massive personal and societal costs that this addiction epidemic has caused — and continues to cause. In February, McKinsey and Company, a consultant to OxyContin producer Purdue Pharma, agreed to a $573 million settlement with New York and 46 other states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.
Rather than being set aside for use in opioid-related programs, the first of New York’s $32 million share went right to the state’s general fund. The Cuomo administration says it will use the money as intended — for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery services — but some lawmakers and advocacy groups worry it will just be spent on general state costs.
Tens of millions more dollars will be coming in opioid money, and the Legislature should see that it enhances what the state is spending on this enduring crisis, not just replaces it.
There is pending legislation that would require this to be done right. An Assembly bill would require that all opioid settlement money go into a chemical dependence service fund, and not be used to supplant or replace existing state funding. Another bill would create an opioid settlement fund to be used for substance abuse programs, and an opioid settlement board that would recommend how the fund would be used.
This crisis is not going away; rather, it appears to be resurging. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Medical Association, and the American Psychological Association warn that the COVID-19 pandemic, with all its stresses, is causing a spike in substance abuse and overdoses.
And it’s widely acknowledged that even the billions in settlements being talked about will be a drop in the bucket compared with the true bill. This epidemic demands something better than another shell game.
— Times Union, Albany/TNS