ALBANY (TNS) — We shouldn’t have expected that Andrew Cuomo would leave town with grace and honor. He didn’t govern that way, so he wasn’t likely to exit that way.
But could anybody have expected he’d ditch his dog?
As the Times Union’s Brendan Lyons reported, the former governor moved out of the Executive Mansion last week, but Captain, his husky mix, stayed behind. Cuomo had been asking staff members if anyone would like to take the rambunctious dog, according to State Police sources.
Not so, says Rich Azzopardi, spokesman for the disgraced Democrat. Azzopardi says Captain is loved, considered part of the Cuomo family and was left behind only temporarily.
Let’s hope that’s true, for Captain’s sake. But it’s hard not to suspect the dog was something of a prop used to humanize a governor who, as has been made clear in recent months, is widely considered a misanthrope.
If Cuomo was planning on ditching Captain — an option that, because of Lyons’ reporting, he can no longer get away with — it’s just one more example of how the former governor is not up to snuff in the character department.
Pet ownership is a commitment. It’s a bond that, barring illness or major catastrophe, should not be broken. You don’t get rid of a dog simply because the animal is inconvenient, or no longer serves your political needs.
”A dog becomes part of the family when you bring it home,” said state Sen. James Tedisco, a Republican from Glenville known as one of the Legislature’s leading animal advocates. “You don’t get rid of a dog simply because you’re leaving public office.”
Captain is a reportedly a high-energy handful — one mansion employee who took the dog home decided he was too much to handle — but that’s not surprising. Anyone who does even a modicum of research would learn that a shepherd, Siberian husky and malamute mix is probably a poor choice for a busy politician who is often away from home.
Did Cuomo consider breeds at all? Or did he choose Captain because he looked cool?
By the way, let’s acknowledge that it was inappropriate for Cuomo to have state employees taking care of his dog. Doing so is not in their job description; a governor should pay for a dog walker or a pet sitter like anyone else.
I know that’s a small thing in light of all the other scandals swirling around Cuomo. It doesn’t compare to sexually harassing women, hiding the true number of nursing home deaths or wasting limited resources on special COVID-19 tests for friends and family in the middle of a pandemic.
But Cuomo’s casual blending of the personal and the official helps to explain why he is no longer governor. Cuomo always acted as if the office was a birthright, instead of a privilege. He behaved like a king, above the rules that apply to the little people.
That arrogance may explain why he is unable to accept that he has done anything wrong. Even on Monday, with hours to go before his departure, he was still blaming others for his downfall, including, of course, the investigators who looked into the sexual harassment allegations lodged against him.
”The Attorney General’s report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic,” Cuomo said in a pre-recorded farewell video with an odd blue hue that gave it the feeling of an early Picasso.
”And it worked,” Cuomo added. “There was a political and media stampede.”
He’s the victim here, and don’t you forget it. Of course, Cuomo didn’t mention that he’d asked New Yorkers to wait for the AG report before passing judgment. He didn’t mention any of the terrible behavior detailed in the report. Nor did he mention any of the other clear abuses of power that culminated with his resignation.
For many New Yorkers — but not all, I realize — Cuomo’s act had worn thin.
”I just want to forget about this governor,” Tedisco told me Monday. “I don’t want to think about him anymore. I don’t want to chastise him anymore.”
I know how he feels. I mentioned Cuomo in more than 300 articles and columns over the years. That was probably too many and certainly more than some readers preferred, but he was always laying some outrage or another at my keyboard. The man dominated this state like few politicians could.
Now, it’s over. Andrew Cuomo is no longer governor, which means we have arrived at a better day. Congratulations, New York.