In the five months since allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has undergone a transformation. The makeover isn’t pretty.
The governor has gone from acknowledging his accusers’ pain and urging people to let the investigatory process play out — while professing his innocence — to attacking Attorney General Letitia James.
It’s the kind of strategy, calculated to cast doubt on the integrity of the attorney general and her office, that we’d expect more from Donald Trump than Andrew Cuomo.
Seeking to foster an investigation above reproach, James hired outside attorneys to look into the allegations of sexual harassment from what is now nearly a dozen women. The accusations range from inappropriate flirting to unwelcome touching and kissing to, by one woman’s account, groping.
Cuomo started out soberly enough, saying that his “interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended.” He called James “very competent,” urged the public to be patient, and predicted he would be vindicated.
That’s all changed. Between James’ office, the Assembly Judiciary Committee and the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations, there are open investigations of the alleged harassment; a cover-up of data on COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents; reports of faulty bolts on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge; revelations that members of Cuomo’s family were given preferential treatment for COVID-19 tests; and claims the governor violated ethics rules and laws by having staffers help with his multi-million memoir deal last year.
Now we hear Cuomo saying recently, “I’m not telling anyone to have faith in anything” when it comes to James’ investigation. And there’s a senior adviser, Rich Azzopardi, sneering at credible ethical questions as “jumping the shark” and saying James is out to “further political self-interest.”
If Cuomo needs a reminder of the perils of this political scorched-earth tactic, he need only look at the turmoil in national politics that Trump stoked. The Pew Research Center finds Americans more likely these days to say most politicians are corrupt and that their political system needs a major overhaul.
Surely a suspicious, disillusioned populace isn’t the legacy Cuomo would like to be remembered for. If he won’t resign, as we and so many others have urged, the least he could do is not take New Yorkers’ faith in government down with him.
— Times Union, Albany/TNS