No one should be surprised by President Joe Biden's announcement last week of the American Families Plan, which would fund vastly expanded government social programs by slapping high earners with a near-doubling of the capital gains tax's maximum rate. Candidate Biden regularly championed such plans.
Just because his tax proposal was expected, however, doesn't lessen the brunt of the news. "I think you should be able to become a billionaire or a millionaire," Biden told Congress in announcing the plan last week. "But pay your fair share." That argument is flat-out wrong.
Data from the National Taxpayers Union Foundation shows that in 2018, the top 1% of earners paid 40% of federal income tax — and the top 50% paid 97% of the tax burden. Yet another massive boost in their tax bite will yield a variety of counterproductive results.
For starters, these high-tax policies dry up business creation, while punitive capital gains rates will reduce the availability of capital for small business owners and for new tech companies.
We can see new tax revenues, but we won't see the businesses that never got started and the jobs that never were created. The federal government should want people to invest wisely and take risks. That's how wealth and enterprises are created. Instead, the wealthy will spend more energy on tax shelters than risk taking.
The Biden administration is channeling California — ranging from labor laws to climate change to healthcare. That progressive approach — one that expands government spending and reduces private initiative — is problematic in many ways, but emulating California's steeply progressive tax rates is particularly counterproductive.
The state imposes the highest capital-gains taxes in the nation. No wonder California has been losing businesses to other states for decades. Doubling capital gains rates nationwide would limit California's competitive disadvantage — but it would hobble the entire nation with the same problems.
The Biden administration argues that the tax plan will bring in an extra $1.5 trillion over the next decade, but capital gains hikes often bring in far less than predicted because of tax-avoidance strategies, reduced investments and slower economic growth. If investors can't profit from their risks, they will put their money elsewhere — and that harms everyone, including lower-income workers.
Instead, the federal government needs to reform its wasteful and unruly bureaucracies, rein in its out-of-control debt spending and pursue policies that promote economic growth. No one should be surprised that whatever tax increase ultimately passes will impede the economy.
