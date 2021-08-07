House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is throwing cold water on the idea that the president can cancel student debt, but her reasoning may be more political than constitutional.
”People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday, “That has to be an act of Congress.”
As it happens, that’s the same conclusion a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court reached recently when it considered the authorization for an eviction moratorium, leaving it in place only because it was expiring on July 31. However, when Biden prevailed on the Centers for Disease Control to extend the moratorium until Oct. 3, Pelosi was full of praise for the overreach. “Thanks to the leadership of President Biden, the imminent fear of eviction and being put out on the street has been lifted for countless families across America. Help is here!” she said.
She is much less interested in overreaching to help the estimated 44.7 million Americans who owe a total of about $1.7 trillion in federal and/or private student loan debt. Faced with the possibility of losing the Democratic majority in the House in next year’s elections, the Speaker had the sound of a politician who has just reviewed fresh poll numbers.
A moratorium on federal student loan debt collections is currently in place, but it expires on Sept. 30. Some Democratic lawmakers have called on Biden to extend the moratorium through March 2022.
But for other Democrats, that’s not enough. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said the president should be “using his executive authority to cancel $50,000 in federal student loan debt.”
Pelosi appears concerned about the risk of voter anger if the federal government bails out student borrowers by canceling unpaid debt, while doing nothing for people who worked hard to pay off their own loans or who made a tough decision not to take on the debt in the first place.
As the clock ticks toward Sept. 30 and the scheduled end of the student loan moratorium, the pressure from the left side of the political spectrum is increasing. The president has asked the Justice Department and his Secretary of Education to review and report on what legal authority he may have to cancel student debt by executive action.
Speaker Pelosi’s cool reception to that idea appears to be a message that the left won’t win this fight.
— Tribune News Service