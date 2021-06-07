People living in congregate settings like state prisons or group homes have endured the COVID-19 year with fewer resources and greater risks. The close quarters, limited options for maintaining hygiene, and slow rollout of vaccines to inmates and residents made them more vulnerable.
Even as the rest of us look ahead to easing restrictions, their uncertainty continues. One factor: Too many of the workers who guard and care for them aren’t getting vaccinated. That lapse in responsibility falls, ultimately, on the state.
Only about 26% of people working in New York’s prisons have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among those working in residential facilities operated or certified by the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, it’s 31 percent.
That means three-quarters of prison staff, or two-thirds of OPWDD center workers, could be bringing the virus into their facilities — or bringing it home from work and into their families and communities.
This isn’t just a New York issue. An Associated Press/Marshall Project study released in March found that corrections officers around the country are refusing vaccinations “at alarming rates.” Since inmates’ access to vaccines is more limited — no walk-in or pop-up community clinics for them — staff members have an even greater responsibility to keep the virus at bay.
The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says that by now all inmates have had a chance to get the vaccine, though only 36% have done so. That effort — which started much too slowly — must continue, and at an accelerated pace. And the inoculation campaign must include health counseling and education to address vaccine hesitancy.
The same goes for guards. Last year, the corrections union NYSCOPBA pushed hard to protect its members from COVID risk, calling for policies such as restricting prison visitation and nonessential transfers of inmates. NYSCOPBA should push just as hard now to urge its members to take the best available measure to protect themselves against COVID — getting vaccinated. That example might, in turn, help persuade hesitant or distrustful inmates to get the vaccine.
The state, too, should be incentivizing inoculations for workers in residential facilities. And if that doesn’t get staffers vaccinated, then it’s time to discuss making inoculation a condition of employment, pending the vaccines’ full approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration. Because ultimately, workers have a responsibility to protect the people in their care — and the state has a responsibility to make sure they do.
— Times Union, Albany/TNS