Every now and then there’s a one-off comment at a board meeting or in an email that makes me think, “Huh. That’s interesting.”
It’s not enough to write 1,000 words on, but more of an interesting fact. If you get enough of them squirreled away, you can hit your word count quota for a column, though.
Here’s some of those “interesting facts” that have come up recently.
Government grants almost always have strings attached. You can’t, for example, have the city spend highway CHIPS funds on a new coat of paint for a playground, and the school district can’t spend building aid on marching band uniforms. Sounds fair, right?
Last week, city DPW Chief Robert Thompson pointed something out to the council — even after you buy things, you have to be careful with them as to not run afoul of the rules.
Relatively recently, a city DPW truck was declared unsafe due to rust (As anyone who’s ever looked at the cars around here knows, salt + steel = rust). And with a lead time of two years on a new vehicle, there’s a crunch to get another vehicle in the fleet.
It turns out that the city owns a perfectly good truck that sees relatively little use. It’s so nice one alderman mused he would love to bid on it if it were to ever go up for surplus auction.
So aldermen asked Thompson if that truck could be used to fill in for the busted truck.
The answer is a resounding “No.” That truck was purchased with Federal Aviation Administration grant money, so it has to stay at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport in Ischua for airport purposes.
Well, that’s annoying. A truck sits when the city is short a truck.
Now, to be fair, let’s look at it from the FAA’s perspective: The FAA has spent millions on the airport so everyone from small business owners to Mercy Flight and the National Guard can have a spot to land in the area. And while I could conjure up a fanciful “Red Dawn”-style national security reason for the feds to need the Olean airport, what would happen if there were a massive snow storm and we had to fly in supplies or National Guardsmen to help dig out?
But because the truck is busy salting the mayor’s street, the airport is snowed in. I’m not sure that would go over well.
Here’s another one, for those of you who haven’t been in driver’s ed class in a while.
During a discussion a few weeks back on traffic control on Front Street — it can turn into a bit of a race track sometimes, and don’t try turning left as school opens or lets out — an alderman said he had been passed on the street. Then Police Chief Ron Richardson said something that made a couple of people gasp.
He noted that, under the Vehicle and Traffic Law, if a road doesn’t have double-yellow lines you can pass on it as long as it’s safe. That’s most city streets, for those who aren’t paying attention, including wide, straight, stopless Front Street, which gets more than its fair share of speeders.
I know Coach Bob McMorris brought it up when I took his driver’s ed class over 20 years ago, but I hadn’t really thought about it until that moment.
So now that we all remember that tidbit, don’t be surprised to see Front Street eventually get the double-yellow line treatment.
I recently received an email from a West End resident asking about playground equipment down by the wastewater treatment plant. The writer said there’s been an influx of children in the neighborhood, and the two closest parks for them are Marcus Park — on the other side of West State Street (calling it “pedestrian unfriendly” is a gross understatement) — and Irving Park at South 11th and Irving.
Remember that triangle of grass that is Irving Park? Don’t worry, I didn’t think you did. Its complete playground equipment inventory is two swings and two riding toys that look like they’re from the nuclear holocaust scene in “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” — and with any luck that chipping paint doesn’t contain lead.
As always, there’s things to be considered. Like the state law that says if the city creates a park and then eventually tries to get rid of it, the city has to come up with at least that much land as a park somewhere else (one of the reasons the city still owns Gargoyle Park, as the city would have to add another 40-some acres of park elsewhere). Playground equipment — the good stuff that won’t fall apart or look like it’s from a post-apocalyptic movie set — is expensive, too.
Also, Olean already has 15 parks on almost 140 acres — an huge number of parks for a community our size.
But with families looking for things to do, close proximity to the Allegheny River Valley Trail, and a new apartment complex on the drawing board a block away, maybe it’s time to make the WWTP area receive something more than … well, you know…
