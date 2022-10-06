“The newspaper does everything for us ... comforts the afflicted, afflicts the comfortable.” — Finley Peter Dunne (1867-1936), American journalist and humorist  

This is one of my all-time favorite quotes. Early in my career as a journalist, I was having a bad day. This very experienced newspaperman who was one of my first bosses asked me what I thought my job as a journalist was. After I gave him the typical journalism school answer, he recited Dunne’s quote to me, and it has stuck with me since I was that 21-year-old novice journalist. 

