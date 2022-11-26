Olean Public Library

The interior of the Olean Public Library

 File photo

OLEAN — The Olean Public Library is updating its long-range plan. The current plan, which is available on the Library’s website, expires at the end of the year.

The Library board and staff have been reviewing the plan to determine which of the current goals and objectives have been achieved, which are still in progress or are no longer felt to be important, and what new goals, if any, should be added.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social