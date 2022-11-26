OLEAN — The Olean Public Library is updating its long-range plan. The current plan, which is available on the Library’s website, expires at the end of the year.
The Library board and staff have been reviewing the plan to determine which of the current goals and objectives have been achieved, which are still in progress or are no longer felt to be important, and what new goals, if any, should be added.
Long-range, or strategic, planning is an important way for organizations to identify and track progress towards vital goals, set priorities, guide decision making, and ensure they are meeting the needs of their constituents. It should also provide flexibility to reassess or modify goals and strategies in periods of disruption or major change.
Part of the planning process includes identifying an organization’s strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities that exist to strengthen the organization internally and externally. It was exciting to recognize the many strengths we believe the Library possesses: staff excellence, wealth of resources for the public, sustainable funding, good standing in the community, a safe haven for those in need, consistently addressing community needs, responsiveness to change, a place for people to gather, and an established leader in the library community.
Some of the challenges we face include space and capacity limitations, lack of political support at the state and national levels, social challenges, staffing future needs, funding cuts, increased costs, unfunded state mandates, and the perception that libraries are being replaced by the internet.
Of these challenges, the most significant is space and capacity for fulfilling our mission. The library has two meeting rooms for public use that double as library programming space. It is difficult to ensure space is available for groups and organizations to utilize; such use includes locations for study groups and special-interest groups, nonprofit meeting room and programming space, and quiet after-school tutoring space. We frequently have to limit the number of times groups can use our meeting rooms and sometimes have to turn them down due to competition for our space.
Capacity is the other problem. The library’s largest meeting room seats only 45 people. We have had many programs attract upwards of 200 people. It is disappointing and unfair for people to not be able to participate in events offered at the library simply due to inadequate meeting room size. Other capacity concerns include a teen room and children’s story time room with very limited space, inadequate storage, and insufficient staff office and work spaces.
Through review of these strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities, we identified several priority areas to address over the next few years: space and capacity needs, developing additional sustainable revenue streams, and strengthening the Olean Public Library as an essential resource in the community.
While the updated plan is taking shape based on the knowledgeable input of staff and board members, input from the community is essential. Therefore, we are requesting feedback on the following priority goals:
• Address facility and capacity challenges to meet current and future needs.
• Develop new, sustainable revenue sources to support operational/programmatic growth.
• Strengthen the OPL brand as an essential resource in the Greater Olean community for informational, programming, and leisure pursuits.
As a part of the process, we also reviewed our mission statement and decided that, while the current one is a true reflection of what we strive to be and do, it needed a bit of massaging to read more smoothly. The newly proposed statement is: “The mission of the Olean Public Library is to assist all people with their information, education, and leisure needs.”
We want to know if you agree with the mission statement and the above goals. Are there ways to improve them? Do you have suggestions for additional goals?
If you have feedback you would like to share, please visit the Library and pick up a feedback form, or visit our website (www.oleanlibrary.org) and complete an online form. Comments are welcome between December 1st through 15th. For more information, contact info@oleanlibrary.org.
(Michelle La Voie is executive director of the Olean Public Library.)