Why do so many venues and events have the word “family” affixed to them in Olean? Family restaurants — as opposed to the many restaurants for degenerates? Family Trivia Night — as opposed to the stripper trivia nights? Family YMCA — are the other gyms dungeons and full of moral dilemmas and illegalities?
So, conversely, why is the area’s one and only pride event, Pride in the Park, made “family friendly.” Pride is a protest, it’s for misfits, and I’m upset it’s been co-opted so moms with strollers have another event at which to eat potato salad. Why does this event have to be sanitized to near nonexistence, too?
During my time here the gay community — and from my vantage point the word “community” seems made up or generous at best — has consisted of the closeted, clandestine encounters, nefarious extra-martial affairs, Apple Pay trade, drug sales and, from what I read in the paper, alleged attempted human trafficking.
So why isn’t there a healing even that’s exclusionary to heterosexuals so homosexuals can have a joy of living, free to show their freak streaks and commune without some kind of censorship? An open-air event where there’s cursing and raw discourse and everyone’s available to get their house in order over a couple cocktails, not kid-friendly mocktails. And then the families can go play bingo and putt-putt on any one of the other 364 days out of the year.
It’s not a day for gays to ingratiate themselves to the majority or conform to Cattaraugus County’s lack of imagination.
Colin Quigley Allegany