Regarding the article in Saturday's edition, "Olean General Cuts Beds; Nurses Say Still Stretched," it's important to note that the shortage at OGH goes far beyond the nurses. The staffing shortage includes just about every department in the hospital.
We are all dealing with too much work and not enough staff — — and what seems like an administration that always has an excuse why more staff cannot be hired. In the meantime, the staffing shortages have contributed to the lowest morale I personally have ever seen after almost 30 years at OGH.
It has caused safety concerns, increased workloads, increased patient wait times and, thus, decreased satisfaction by the patients and a steadily declining reputation for OGH. The shortages have also added to a decreased quality of life for the staff at work and at home, due to working extra hours and the heightened stress.
Staff (new and seasoned professionals) are leaving in large numbers due to the unsatisfactory working conditions. This leads to a constant loop that is beyond stressful and difficult to accommodate on a daily bases.
There is not just a nursing storage at OGH, there is a shortage in all the departments that help to keep the hospital running. It's so much bigger than just the nurses.
Christy Seigel Cuba