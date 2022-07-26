Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, community health centers (CHCs) have been key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality health care, during and beyond the pandemic.
They are locally run yet part of a national network serving nearly 29 million people nationwide. They save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases.
CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers that reach beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing resources. Community health centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. As unemployment rises and more Americans lose their employee-sponsored health care, CHCs will be the key to keeping America healthy.
At Universal Primary Care, we provide high-quality health care including family medical care, OB/GYN services, behavioral health and care management at five sites across Allegany, Cattaraugus and McKean counties to all who need it — regardless of the ability to pay.
In order to survive and thrive well beyond the pandemic, Congress must pass emergency and long-term funding for CHCs. We thank former congressman Tom Reed and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand for their support. As part of National Health Center Week 2022 (Aug. 7-13), we invite you to support a community health center in your neighborhood and celebrate their mission and accomplishments.
Brett Lawton, CEO Universal Primary Care Olean