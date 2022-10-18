According to an article in the Olean Times Herald the Common Council has already spent the entire $1.4 million in ARPA funds, meaning the city did not have enough money to buy SCBAs (crucial breathing equipment) for the fire department. They had to finance more than half of the cost so the taxpayers will be footing the bill for interest.
This makes me wonder if they used more of the ARPA funds on the splash pad than they claimed. Perhaps that decision was made in another of those meetings where they “forgot” to turn the camera back on.
Maybe they don’t want the public to know the splash pad is a questionable use of funds. The ARPA regulations state the money can be used for lost tourism revenue due to COVID-19. Clearly if the splash pad did not exist during COVID it was not lost revenue.
It would not be surprising if they were concealing things from the public. After all, in one council meeting John Crawford appeared to reprimand the public works director for stating in a council meeting several projects were over budget. Crawford implied he wants that information in email, not said at a public meeting.
Perhaps it’s time we stopped electing officials who misuse funds and conceal information from the public.