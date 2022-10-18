According to an article in the Olean Times Herald the Common Council has already spent the entire $1.4 million in ARPA funds, meaning the city did not have enough money to buy SCBAs (crucial breathing equipment) for the fire department. They had to finance more than half of the cost so the taxpayers will be footing the bill for interest.

This makes me wonder if they used more of the ARPA funds on the splash pad than they claimed. Perhaps that decision was made in another of those meetings where they “forgot” to turn the camera back on.

