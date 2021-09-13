Who is going to pay for our Cattaraugus County Legislature to sue New York state for asking our health department and nursing home staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19? Are my tax dollars paying for a lawsuit to overturn the reasonable request that those who work with the frail and elderly be safe to do so?
This is not science. This is not even logic. The vaccine, though not foolproof, certainly provides much more protection from, and less serious consequences of, the virus. There is no reason, as Searles suggests is necessary, that vaccinated workers not be tested even when vaccinated. Is not that being done already?
This is party grandstanding, and it is dangerous as well as being costly. Such posturing gives permission for county residents to be careless in the name of freedom: to abandon masks, to deny vaccination. What will it cost when we have a growing number of people demanding critical COVID care?
When did it become an invasion of our liberties to protect our fellow community members? Do our legislative representatives feel they should be allowed to drink and drive?
Do they wear seatbelts? Are they vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella?
This is not “drawing the line” on overbearing governance. This is the behavior of children throwing a tantrum when asked to eat broccoli, and I am paying for that tantrum. Resolutions and lawsuits that question civil liberty may be important tools to support democracy, but when those tools are not used for the good of the people but for the glorification of a few, they only erode the protection we provide to each other as a community.
They do not represent me.
Kathy McGoldrick, Ellicottville