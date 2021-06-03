I’m going to lose my health insurance soon.
My health insurance is tied to my employer. I am ending my employment before July, which means my health insurance will also end. Now it’s time to wade through the various options on the New York Health Marketplace — weighing pros and cons against our current health needs. It’s hours of research and planning all while hoping my next employer offers decent health insurance.
This isn’t a guarantee. In fact, my current employer offers subpar health insurance. I spent a lot of money and 18 months trying to fix a $35,000 mistake made by the insurance provider. Also, my employer switched dental insurance providers this year and the closest in-network dentist taking new patients is an hour away.
These are my experiences and I know there are many worse health-care insurance stories. How is this the case in the United States in 2021?
I support the New York Health Act (A6058/S5474). This bill will set up comprehensive health coverage for every resident and full-time worker in New York. The coverage includes primary, preventive, and specialty care; hospitalization; mental health; substance use treatment; reproductive health; dental, vision, and hearing; long-term care; prescription drugs and medical supplies.
Another plus? The freedom to choose: I can choose the nurses and doctors I want and make healthcare decisions with me, not insurance companies. I could, say, go to the dentist close to me and not an hour away.
I call upon state Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joe Giglio to support the New York Health Act. It is time for us to have affordable and quality health insurance.
Brian Lothridge Olean