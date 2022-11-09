The Trump administration struck a deal in May 2020 with insulin providers to limit the copay to $35, a 66% reduction. The Biden administration rescinded it.
In the first days of his term in 2021, President Biden temporarily froze a federal rule initiated by former President Trump aimed at lowering insulin and epipen prices. On Aug. 12, every single Democrat rejected a Republican amendment to provide insulin at $10 per prescription to anyone who is low-income. None of the Republican proposals carried a huge price tag, unlike the Democrats' hilariously titled Inflation Reduction Act, which had zero Republican support, and rightfully so. It was full of Green New Deal and social justice programs and the initial cost was $1.75 trillion.
I don’t know if anyone even cares anymore but $1 trillion is one million times one million! It is a staggering amount of money. There is no way they can tax only the wealthiest Americans to pay for this. We are all going to pay for it both in our tax dollars and through inflation, as well as watching what savings we have left lose value as the government continues to print money.
After Tuesday, we must work even harder to get these people out of office while we still have a country to save.