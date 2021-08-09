Suppose you had to take a driving test each time you purchased a vehicle. Never mind that you have been driving without an accident or violation for many years.
Based on a recent article in the Olean Times Herald, our governor and the state police are going to crack down on speeders (those who have violated posted speed limits). According to the state police superintendent, "... Attentive, responsible, defensive driving is the key to avoiding crashes and keeping our roads and highways safe for all that travel them."
And, in the words of our governor, "speeding leads to avoidable and deadly consequences, and it won't be tolerated."
So, you can still own as many vehicles as you like but you must use them in a "responsible" manner. Compare that logic to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's position on firearms. Legal gun owners in New York, regardless of how many years they have owned firearms, purchased hunting licenses or participated in recreational shooting (target, skeet, trap, collecting, etc.) they are required to have a NICS check if they wish to purchase a new model or caliber of firearm.
"Responsible" ownership and safe use of firearms has no bearing on Cuomo and New York Sen. Charles Schumer's ignorant political grandstanding to garner votes. Remember, Schumer wanted to have a number put on every bullet. DUH! And now they want to hold gun manufacturers liable if a firearm is used in a homicide or accident. But auto manufacturers aren't liable for producing vehicles that can exceed the posted speed limits?
A side note: Of about 900 firearm fatalities in New York, 462 were in New York City. There were three hunting fatalities in the entire state.
Kevin Handley Cuba