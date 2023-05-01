It seems that two of our New York politicians caught the national spotlight last week — in stark opposition to each other.
On one end we have Congressman Nick Langworthy, who worked with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a narrow House majority to pass a budget proposal that slashes our federal deficit by $4.8 trillion with the Limit Save Grow Act. But, instead of problem solving, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said the Republican proposal was "Dead on arrival." But why?
From everything I have read, it is clear that the Republicans, including Congressman Langworthy, see this move as a way to get the conversation started. How childish then for the leader of the U.S. Senate to take his ball and go home instead of working on a solution that works for the people.
Schumer is playing politics with America's wallet. Inflation is sky high, and Biden-Schumer-Pelosi solution was to spend $1.2 trillion dollars on the Inflation Reduction Act. Injecting the economy with $1.2 trillion in giveaways would stop inflation in the same way a fireman puts out a fire with gasoline.
I for one appreciate Congressman Langworthy sticking to his word. He is putting his money where his mouth is, and I hope he continues to stand up for fiscal responsibility and common sense in Washington. Lord knows, responsibility and sense are rarer than gold these days.
Connie Wolfinger, Cuba