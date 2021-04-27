If, like me, you want more information about the relocation of Great Lakes Cheese from Cuba to the Crossroads in Belvidere, you should attend the rally at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Allegany County Courthouse in Belmont.
This move, engineered by the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency and the County Legislature, an issue of environmental concern, since the facility will be built next to our beloved Genesee River.
It also is an issue of eminent domain regulation abuse. Cuba Cheese has for generations been a part of the Town of Cuba’s legacy. Why would our own legislative representatives be working against that legacy to entice Great Lakes Cheese to the Crossroads in Belvidere?
Sylvia Bosworth Cuba