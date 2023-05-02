If I maxed out my credit cards, I would pay interest through the nose. Clawing back debt is a financial crisis many families face, but none I know have the luxury of simply printing more money and pretending the problem doesn't exist.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., would have us believe that there is no consequence to raising the debt ceiling without a plan to lower the outrageous spending across the federal government.
Did anyone notice that we stopped saying billions and started talking about trillions? Honestly, these are figures that are too large to comprehend (perhaps that's why these politicians think they can get away with it).
As a taxpayer I am grateful that U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy stuck to his guns and is demanding fiscal responsibility from Washington. The Congressional Budget Office reported that the Republicans' Limit, Save, Grow Act will save the American taxpayer $4.5 trillion. Considering that on our current trajectory we are going to owe $10 trillion just in interest over the next 10 years, our politicians better get serious about cleaning up the books.
We need to think about our children and their future.
Linda Monsell, Cuba