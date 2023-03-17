I read in January about our district Republican representatives in Albany not only voting no, but vehemently arguing against the bill increasing pay for legislators.
At the time I thought, “How noble. These representatives have restored my faith in our politicians.” Or have they?
Since Jan. 13, I have called and emailed state senators George Borello and Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio to pose the question: “Did they vote no on their own pay increase knowing full well that the Democrat majority would vote it in regardless? Could they have crafted a win/win scenario by appearing as champions to their constituents while still getting the pay increase?”
As you might imagine, their staffers on the other end of the phone could not answer the question. Since this was such an egregious act by the state legislature, according to our regional representatives, I asked their staff to inquire if they would donate their annual pay increase to local charities in their respective districts.
Would they show their true intent, and maybe convince their Albany colleagues to do the same?
As of this writing and after several calls and emails to all the above I have yet to receive a response other than, “The senator/assemblyman already donates heavily to local charities.”
No one can know what was really in the minds of these politicians. Maybe it was a noble gesture. Maybe it was shear genius, a win/win: Be a hero and still get the raise.