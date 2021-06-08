The League of Women Voters of Cattaraugus & Allegany Counties would like to thank Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce for hosting the first StrOlean event of 2021.
Given the pandemic circumstances of the past 15 months, we were most pleased to welcome the return of StrOlean by participating with a voter registration table downtown in Olean on Friday.
We had a truly wonderful day with lots of interest and friendly responses, while registering people to vote and answering questions. It was terrific to see many people emerging and enjoying the beautiful day, while still being aware of appropriate precautions.
The highlight of our day was a mock election for children. Our issue was “Favorite Picnic Food," with hamburger or hot dog on the ballot, as well as an opportunity to write in a third candidate. After placing the ballot in the ballot box, each participant was given a “I voted, kids vote too!” sticker to proudly wear.
As with many elections, the results were somewhat unexpected — there was a tie! Perhaps we will have a rematch at the next StrOlean in August. Here are the final tallies:
Hamburger: 30 votes
Hot dog: 30 votes
Other: 18 votes, ranging from apple, watermelon and blueberries to mac and cheese, pizza, steak, corn dog and nuggets to ice cream and s'mores
Thank you to all who helped staff the table and those who stopped to talk. It was really great to see you. If you are interested in finding out more about our non-partisan organization, email to cattarauguslwv@gmail.com or call (716) 904-1327.
Margie McIntosh
Olean