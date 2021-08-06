In response to Steven Roberts’ column, “Would Jesus Get Jabbed?” in the July 26 edition of the Times Herald, Roberts transforms the Jesus of the Bible into his personal advocate for promoting COVID-19 vaccines.
He also adds insult to injury by accusing Christians who choose not to receive the shot of violating God’s law.
With all due respect to Mr. Roberts, accusing your neighbor of violating God’s law for not agreeing with you is not exactly what Jesus had in mind when he said, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Joe Loeschnig Sr.
Olean