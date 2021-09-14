I am writing to thank the Times Herald for publishing an article on the blatant disregard our county executives have for the CDC and public health during a pandemic.
It is clear that the elected officials here care more about the opinion of the misguided voters who have elected them than the actual health and well-being of their constituents.
A mask-less “Constitution” (what does that even mean?) meeting in our own county building in defiance of the CDC and our own health director’s advice is an example of why our hospital is seeing so many patients now — more in the first week of September than the whole month of August. This should bother all of us. The thought process behind this endangers our children who have just started back to school in a time more dangerous than ever.
This is a letter of thanks and also a letter to implore the legislators to make better decisions. To listen to health experts — to maybe save some lives.
Juliana Bordonaro, Olean