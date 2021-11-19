Regarding President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, he’s declared war on the unvaccinated. That includes those who still don’t trust the science because they are concerned physicians and scientists receive millions from Big Pharma.
Perhaps these people who are hesitant about the vaccines are recalling the pre-1990 tobacco company experts who swore under oath that smoking didn’t cause cancer.
There are also concerns from the Black community, in part because there are many who just don’t trust the government — and with good reason. Consider the 1932 Tuskegee experiment in which 600 black men were literally used as human guinea pigs by the U.S. Public Health Service in order to study syphilis. This so-called study was eventually condemned as unethical.
Biden wants to save lives — I get it. But whatever happened to pro-choice? It appears “my body, my choice” depends on whose body or life you want to save.
Joe Loeschnig Sr.
Olean