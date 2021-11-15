It is estimated that nearly 13 million Americans will have Alzheimer’s by 2050, making it critical we find better ways to provide care. By enhancing the coordination of dementia care, we can lessen the burden for individuals and their caregivers while reducing health care costs.
Nearly half of dementia caregivers (49%) indicate that providing help is highly stressful compared with 35% of caregivers of people without dementia. In addition to filling this emotionally, physically and financially draining role, caregivers are forced to fend for themselves in the complicated maze of health care and social support systems.
So often I hear stories from families about how this made them feel it was nearly impossible to get the assistance they truly needed.
Thankfully, the bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (S.1125/ H.R.2517) would create a path to better dementia care and address shortcomings in the way dementia care is currently delivered. Dementia care management is a model of care that is proven to reduce health care use and costs and to improve the quality of life for individuals living with dementia and their families.
In addition, it helps them navigate care and social support systems and to obtain more timely access to care. This structure would allow dementia care management programs to be financially feasible for health care providers and practices, especially for smaller and more rural ones in our area.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking Rep. Tom Reed to cosponsor the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act.
Molly King Alzheimer’s
ambassador
Olean