With the threat of another government shutdown averted by the raise of the debt ceiling level, all is well — or is it? This was the 79th time since 1960 that a fiscal Band-Aid has been applied to a bleeding wound. This one will keep our bills paid up to Dec. 3. This December.
We have long heard America is the strongest, most powerful and wealthiest nation on the globe. Former President Barack Obama once stated, “Americans spend too much, rely too much on credit and save too little.”
The federal government spends too much, relies heavily on credit and saves nothing and looks for more to spend. There are a plethora of questions America should be asking.
Why is the government paying the interest on debt? Why do we pay loaning nations so much? Does the fiscal mire have us living on the precipice of disaster? Millions of Americans believe we are. Is leadership from Washington so blind and/or preoccupied to look at debt and deficit? Does that deficit, at $29 trillion and growing, have America living on deep credit? The numbers say a resounding yes.
The old fiscal plan has gone away and President Joe Biden the spender is causing angst among taxpayers of all stripes. His image of a future America, including higher taxes on corporations, will again cause an exodus of American companies overseas for foreign shelters.
Little will change as long as we are kept in the dark, misinformed and, yes, lied to. Biden recently lied yet again stating his blue light special spending spree (the $4.5 trillion spending debacle) is “paid for.” He went on to say, “It is free!” It is neither.
For all intents and purposes, the nation is indeed living on credit — credit thrown on the backs of Americans.
I repeat my comment in the past when I stated that the progression of America into an era of corruption, waste, fraud and abuse, and a long list of things that slowly poison this Democratic Republic, are eerily and frighteningly similar to the fall of the Roman Empire. They were once strong, powerful and wealthy, too.
