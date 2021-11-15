I thank Tim Emley for highlighting the real risks of recreational marijuana in “Town of Portville opting out on marijuana,” in Saturday’s edition. I applaud the town in taking the courageous step to opt out of marijuana dispensaries.
Thanks too to the Olean Times Herald for giving a forum to this important issue. As a mental health counselor I have seen the troubling effects of recreational-use marijuana. There is definitely an increase in many individuals’ use of marijuana as a result of the new law and it is impacting their everyday functioning.
This is not a problem for the individual alone. As Mr. Emley mentioned, the community is at risk as increased accidents and injuries will surely follow. In addition, our community’s workforce is impacted as workers under the influence cannot perform well.
Also, recent medical studies indicate that stopping marijuana after long-term use can result in psychosis. I have seen this in a couple of individuals with unwanted results. The dangers as outlined can not be overstated.
Liz Schumacher, LCSW Olean