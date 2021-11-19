After reading the Times Herald on Nov. 13, I congratulate Portville Town Supervisor Tim Emley and members of the town board for opting out of permitting marijuana businesses.
I live in Allegany and I hope municipal officials here make the same decision. The town and village of Allegany doesn’t need the supposed tax revenue that would come from recreational marijuana sales. With St. Bonaventure University here, the students don’t need a more ready access to marijuana to get into trouble over.
Like Mr. Emley, I am concerned that increased use of marijuana in the community could lead to more vehicle accidents.
I hope the town and village boards think twice before deciding to permit marijuana dispensaries and/or smoking bars.
Tom Capra
Allegany