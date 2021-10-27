I am appalled. Wednesday's New York Times reported the following changes, over the last 14 days, in new COVID-19 cases:
United States: -25%
New York City: -34%
New York state: -23%
Cattaraugus County: +15%!!
So while much of our country is enjoying some real relief from the pandemic we still are living in an infectious hot spot. Despite the laudable work of our county health department in attempting to promote vaccines and proven mitigation practices, we are being thwarted by a pre-scientific, almost Neanderthal, County Legislature that refuses to provide actual leadership in supporting good public health practices.
In fact, in some cases we are seeing direct opposition to such practices.
So I guess it’s more preferable to thump our chests and shout “nobody can make me wear a mask” than it is take responsible actions to protect our fellow citizens.
Rob Walk Hinsdale