In regard to the March 9, 2022, edition of the Times Herald and the “Gator Bait” headline, it is indicative of a resounding cry to the importance of teaching and learning complete and true American history.
No dumbing down, exclusion, exaggerations and lying over history for the sake of feeling good. The “Gator Bait” comment wasn’t used to injure, hurt or cause pain to anyone; however, in a broader sense, it did just that for some of us.
These types of references, no matter how innocent, are stark reminders of “rubbing salt” in the proverbial wounds of people who have been wounded by the maltreatment of America.
Until we as a nation can get on one accord and realize the importance of working together toward a more perfect union, much of the information that is provided will continue to be plagued with embarrassment and apologies.
Ola Mae Gayton
Olean