I would love to see a true pro-life movement and not simply a pro-birth movement.
Safe abortions are healthcare and should be available to anyone — no questions asked. Someone’s medical care is not my business. It’s the business of the person seeking care and those providing care.
Criminalizing abortion will not make abortion disappear. Research shows that abortion rates in countries with the most restrictive laws mirror those with the least restrictive. Banning abortion doesn’t prevent it from happening. It only results in more death. Women will still seek care, but seeking non-clinical care puts their lives at greater risk.
Do we really want to make the abortion rate decline in the United States? Let’s tackle the things that have proven to do this, including access to contraception, comprehensive sex education, universal healthcare, paid family leave, welfare funding, ending food and housing insecurity, closing the wage gap and funded education.
These are pro-life stances. These are issues that not only decrease abortion but also give a better quality of life to children and families.
Unfortunately, the outrage is misplaced. It’s easy to condemn a woman for an abortion. It’s easy to celebrate the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. It’s harder to actually pass laws and create systems that actively work to save and improve lives. But that work is the bridge between a pro-birth stance and a true pro-life stance.
If you’re angered Roe vs. Wade was overturned, I encourage you to come to a peaceful march at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park.
Brian Lothridge, Olean