Voters of the 23rd Congressional District, think about the following before you color in those circles on your ballot:
The Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Democrats caps the cost of insulin at $35 per bottle. The current price is $150 to $300 per bottle. IRA also allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs and is designed to decrease the cost of healthcare premiums and decrease home energy costs.
All is supposed to be paid for by the wealthiest of Americans paying a bit more in taxes.
At last study more than 10% of the populations in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have diabetes and many are challenged to pay for their insulin. With lack of insulin and uncontrolled diabetes, many of these people live with an elevated A1C which can lead to poor outcomes and even amputation of toes and limbs.
Healthcare outcomes in Cattaraugus County rank 60th out of 62 counties in the state, with Allegany County 43rd. This means that many of you in this category have multiple system medical issues with poor outcomes, some or most of which are tied to difficulty in paying for prescription drugs. A decrease in the cost of your medicines would undoubtedly lead to better health and longer lives.
Decreases in the cost of insulin, decrease in costs of specific medicines, decreases in the cost of healthcare premiums and decrease in energy bills would for certain put more money in your pocket.
Not one Republican voted for these benefits to you, the constituent. You must also know that, right now, the Republicans are drafting legislation to overturn these benefits should they win control of the Congress in this midterm election. Why would you vote for someone who doesn't care about you or your healthcare or day to day issues?
Another issue to give some serious thought: Women's rights. As a woman, I want to make my own healthcare decisions in conjunction with my healthcare provider. No legislator should be making healthcare decisions regarding a woman and her body.