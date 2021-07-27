On July 17, a front-page article in the Olean Times Herald revealed that Olean General Hospital/Bradford Regional Medical Center have been rated by Medicare at one star out of five for quality.
This places the Upper Allegheny Health System in the bottom 6% nationally for that measure — truly distressing news.
Since then I have been waiting for some response from the hospital system. Is this perhaps not true or not important? I have seen nothing, and am worried that hospital managers are just hoping the story will die. I note that the American Hospital Association, while quibbling about details of the methodology, does not seem to dispute that the star rating system is a valid way to compare quality in hospital care.
This is extremely important to the Olean and Bradford areas. What factors led to the dismal quality showing? And what is being done about them? What do Kaleida Health and UAHS have to say? How about the hospital workers and their unions?
Philip Winger
Limestone