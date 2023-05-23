I could have sworn I have heard it repeated over and over — by Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, and President Joe Biden — the border is closed and secure.
If the border is closed and secure, where are all these illegal immigrants coming from? They must be coming because all these big Democrat-run cities that declared themselves sanctuary cities now say they can't take any more so they are sending them to other places. These Democrats are doing the very thing they have been condemning the governor of Texas for doing.
The border must be open because these illegal immigrants are coming — even Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have declared states of emergency to keep them from coming.
Keep voting Democrat and our nation will soon become the same as the countries these people are fleeing.
Jeff Straight, Olean