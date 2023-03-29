I applaud State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli over his concern for New York state's government spending. Democrats want to give the governor more spending without as much accountability.
DiNapoli stated that department caps have been effectively broken and no longer serve their intended purpose of limiting debt growth and maintaining long-term affordability.
Those are words to live by for all of us still living in this state, as this would affect pensions, unions and governmental agencies and departments — not to mention taxes on New Yorkers. Seems like sound advice.
The government now has sports betting, lotteries, marijuana sales, not to mention COVID funds, all new cashflow it never had before. All DiNapoli is suggesting is save some for a rainy day.
Words to live by, NYS government. Please pay attention.
Meanwhile, I am trying to understand what happened to morality, responsibility and accountability in our society. I continuously read about warrants being issued for people, some repeatedly, and when brought in they are released on their own recognizance.
What I have trouble understanding is why. You go to court and, obviously in most cases, you did something wrong to be there. The judge sets a return date and in some cases the court clerk calls and reminds you, while fines can be put on a reasonable payment agreement. If you do decide you cannot make a court date, all you do is call and reschedule.
My gripe is why do we release someone who does not show up and has a warrant issued? I have no clue about the costs incurred in finding this person, bringing them back into court and then releasing them again. This is wrong. It would be so much simpler had the person just showed up, took their responsibility and moved on with their life and maybe tried to improve.
So, if you do not show up to court and have a warrant issued, you go to jail — plain and simple. It's your responsibility, not the court's.
Tom Churakos, Olean