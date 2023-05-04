Those who are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and their loved ones have been waiting on a cure or even just more time before they decline further into the disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association volunteers have advocated for government research funding for years, and we are seeing the fruits of their efforts and that of all of their volunteers to give them more time. With two recent FDA-approved medications and another showing promising results in clinical trials, these people have that dream within their reach.
However, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is blocking coverage of FDA-approved treatments targeting amyloid for Alzheimer’s. To be clear, every FDA-approved drug is covered by Medicare, except for these new Alzheimer's medications. The Veterans Administration has even agreed to cover this medication, so why not CMS? We cannot give up on fighting for those currently impacted by this decision.
Join me in asking Congress to call on CMS to change this unprecedented decision. I urge Rep. Nick Langworthy to advocate for a change in this decision and fight the battle against this CMS decision with us.
Please consider signing the petition to President Biden to address this travesty occurring under his administration. You can access the petition by going to https://p2a.co/8lkyPqm to sign.
Molly King, Olean