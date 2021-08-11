Seeing the first atomic bomb drop on Hiroshima, Japan, 76 years ago should have been the end of nuclear warfare.
How could one look at the devastation and hear the news that 140,000 people died and think, “We should drop another?” How could a country that saw the destruction they caused again in Nagasaki, murdering as many as 80,000 people, think, “We should stockpile these bombs just in case?”
The U.S., the only country to ever use nuclear bombs in combat, could be a leader among the nations by eradicating the atomic bomb. President Barack Obama attempted to chart a course for this. However, President Donald Trump increased production of nuclear weapons and President Joe Biden has followed Trump’s lead.
The United Nations created The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2017. It seeks to eliminate nuclear weapons altogether. The treaty became international law in January 2021 but the U.S. and several nations have yet to sign it.
A world free of nuclear weapons cannot seriously be imagined until those with the largest arsenal begin to dismantle their stock.
It’s time U.S. citizens demand their lawmakers ensure our country signs the U.N. treaty and begins to scale back our nuclear quiver. Call the Capitol Hill Switchboard at (202) 224-3121 to be connected to your elected officials.
Learn more through the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons at www.icanw.org.
A better, and nuke-free, world is possible. Let’s make it so.
Brian Lothridge, Olean